UPDATE 4-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
BANGALORE, July 5 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:
* Etihad Airways is not willing to sell its 2 percent stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, the Irish flag carrier subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair Holdings Plc, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds graphic)
* Selected banks could end up sharing $40 mln in advisory fee
Feb 14 U.S. rail operator CSX Corp said its board has called for a special meeting of its shareholders to discuss requests made by hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, which is trying to install Hunter Harrison, outgoing chief executive of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd as the company's chief executive.