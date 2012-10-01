Oct 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* France and Germany have agreed on a common strategy for the planned $45 billion merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

* William Hill is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million), the Telegraph reported.

* Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia's mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.