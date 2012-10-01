Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* France and Germany have agreed on a common strategy for the planned $45 billion merger of Airbus parent EADS and Britain's BAE Systems, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
* William Hill is expected to return with a revised offer for online bookmaker Sportingbet which could value the smaller rival at more than 400 million pounds ($645.92 million), the Telegraph reported.
* Phone maker Nokia Oyj is expected to announce a deal that will give customers of technology company Oracle Corp access to Nokia's mapping services, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
