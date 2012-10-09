UPDATE 1-Glencore agrees $960 million copper and cobalt deal with Fleurette
* Copper, cobalt seen strong on tight supply-demand balance (Adds detail, background)
* BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP, Russia's third-biggest oil producer, said they could sell or list their 50 percent stake in the business, plunging the venture's plans into further confusion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
* Tokyo Gas Co is in talks to buy a less than 10 percent stake in BG Group's Australian liquefied natural gas project, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a senior official at the Japanese firm.
TOKYO/BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Heineken NV, the world's second-largest brewer, agreed on Monday to buy the loss-making Brazilian breweries of Japan's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd , boosting its presence in the world's No. 3 beer market.
* Superior Plus Corp to acquire Gibson Energy's industrial propane business, enhancing and expanding the energy distribution platform