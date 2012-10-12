BRIEF-Samson Holding acquires Kohler Interiors Group
* Discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Kohler Interiors Group, Ltd
Oct 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Chemring Group Plc, the defence group, is set to continue talks with US private equity fund Carlyle Group about a potential takeover. A deadline for the fund to present a firm bid expires on Friday but will be extended to allow Carlyle to continue negotiations, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.
