Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Royal Bank of Scotland will get the go-ahead this week from government and regulators to exit the state-backed insurance scheme covering its old "toxic assets", in an early step towards reprivatisation, the Financial Times reported.
* Next Media Ltd, controlled by Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai, will sell all its Taiwan newspaper, magazine and online video assets to a Taiwanese consortium for around $600 million, media reports said on Tuesday.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
