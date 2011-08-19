BANGALORE Aug 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* German flagship airline Lufthansa is close to selling a majority of its IT subsidiary, Lufthansa Systems, the Manager Magazin reported.

* Hong Kong-listed Esprit Holdings Ltd may sell its U.S. and Canadian clothing retail operations, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Ernesto Bertarelli will invest up to 500 million pounds ($824 million) as initial capital in the launch of a private equity real estate firm being set up by the former UK heads of Blackstone and Starwood Capital, the Financial Times said on Friday.

