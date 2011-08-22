BANGALORE Aug 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Lloyds Banking Group is in early talks with the City regulator about easing the capital burden for prospective buyers of some of its branches, the Financial Times said in its Monday edition.

* The chairman and chief executive of WL Ross, Wilbur Ross, said he was prepared to invest heavily if opportunities came up in shipping, the Financial Times reported.

* Initial takeover bids for video service Hulu LLC are due on Wednesday and offers could range from about $500 million to $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Kinetic Concepts Inc , a maker of medical devices used in wound care, got a rival takeover bid from Avista Capital Partners LLC's ConvaTec Inc that exceeds the existing $5 billion bid from Apax Partners LLP, according to Bloomberg.

* MediaNews Group Inc has delayed a deal to buy Freedom Communications Inc's newspapers due to trouble with financing, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

* Skype agreed to acquire GroupMe, a New York-based start-up specializing in cellphone-based group communications, The Wall Street Journal reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)