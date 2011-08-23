BANGALORE Aug 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* DLF Ltd , India's largest listed property firm, plans to pare its debt by 25-30 billion rupees ($547-$656 million) in the current fiscal year to end-March 2012, the Business Standard reported, citing a senior company executive.

* The attempted takeover of MWB Business Exchange by its biggest shareholder is hanging in the balance after an agreement with leading independent investors expired, the Financial Times reported.

* China's Taikang Life, in which Goldman Sachs owns a 12 percent stake, hopes to list in Shanghai and Hong Kong in three years, local media reported, citing Taikang Life chairman Chen Dongsheng.

* A mystery bidder has made a 1.5 billion pound takeover proposal for Charter International , potentially trumping Melrose's approach for the company, the Daily Telegraph reported.

* Credit Suisse Group will buy the nearly 50 percent stake it does not own of Brazilian investment fund Hedging-Griffo, which the Swiss bank will make its sole asset management platform in Latin America's biggest economy, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)