BANGALORE Aug 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Beijing Capital International Airport Co Ltd plans to return to the mainland stock market via an initial public offering next year, the China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a company official.

* Takeda Pharmaceutical Co , Japan's largest drugmaker, is in talks with Indian drugmakers Cipla and Lupin to buy the pharmaceutical business of one of the companies, The Economic Times reported.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup have engaged ratings agency Moody's Investors Service to rate their $1.5 billion planned sale of mortgage-backed securities, a Dow Jones Newswires report said, citing people close to the deal.

* Daily deals website Groupon has shut more than 10 offices around China and laid off hundreds of staff as competition in the group buying sector heats up, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* U.S. entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney Co axed Marvel Studios' marketing department as it seeks to cut film costs in a move that comes right after the company showcased "The Avengers", Marvel's first movie under Disney, at their fan D23 convention over the weekend, Bloomberg said.

* France's smallest telecom operator Free is challenging in court the terms of an upcoming auction to award fourth-generation mobile licences, arguing that asking for an upfront payment for them would favour deep-pocket bidders, French daily Le Figaro reported on Tuesday.

* General Motors European unit Opel is considering taking on a partner in the field of fuel-saving hybrid powertrains in order to share development costs as the brand rolls out more gasoline-electric cars.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)