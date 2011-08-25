BANGALORE Aug 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Maybank , Malaysia's top lender, may buy a retail bank in Thailand to grow its business in Southeast Asia, Bloomberg reported quoting the bank's chief executive.

* Phoenix Equity Partners is preparing to sell Asco Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business based in Scotland, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* French bank Credit Agricole is expected to announce on Thursday that it will set aside 1.5 billion euros ($2.11 billion) to recapitalise its businesses in debt-laden southern Europe, including Greece, according to a report.

* The Obama administration is working on proposals to prop up the weak U.S. housing market and may back a plan to refinance government-backed mortgages at today's lower interest rates, the New York Times said, citing two people briefed on the discussions.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)