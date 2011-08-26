(Adds Volkswagen, Sberbank and Total)

BANGALORE Aug 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will boost its planned commitment to renewable energy, investing almost 1 billion euros ($1.44 billion) in the production of environmentally friendly energy over two years, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

* Russia's top lender Sberbank may get a fully-fledged listing of its depository receipts (DRs) on the London Stock Exchange on Sept. 1, VTB Capital said in a note.

* Oil major Total is preparing to sell its production and exploration activities in France for an undisclosed amount, an industry trade publication reported without citing its sources.

* French oil company Total is preparing a reorganisation to merge its refinery and petrochemical activities, the newspaper Les Echos reported, citing several trade union sources.

* Two partners in the world's top aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , want to sell their stake to a third tycoon, Alisher Usmanov, owner of an iron ore miner and shareholder in Norilsk Nickel , Vedomosti reported on Friday.

* India's GVK Power & Infra will pay $2.2 billion for two Australian coal mines owned by Hancock Prospecting, the Economic Times reported.

* China will invest about 1.27 trillion yuan ($199 billion) to build subways and light rail lines during the current five-year plan ending in 2015 to ease traffic congestion and spur urban development, the official China Securities Journal reported.

* Plural Capital, a Brazilian securities firm formed by former UBS AG and Banco Pactual bankers, agreed to purchase Banco Modal as part of a plan to expand into asset management and other lucrative financial services, daily Valor Economico said on Thursday.

* The blogging service Tumblr is close to raising $75-$100 million in venture capital, implying a market value of $800 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by David Cowell)