BANGALORE Aug 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Zynga, the social games maker may delay its plans for an initial public offering because of poor market conditions and to answer questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, according to media reports on Monday.

* Hungary's net forint financing need will drop by about 200 billion forints next year from about 895 billion forints this year as the government trims the budget deficit and repays debt early, the debt agency's Chief Executive Officer Gyula Pleschinger said.

* The listing of French media group Lagardere's 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France is unlikely to take place in current market conditions, the company's chief financial officer told daily Les Echos.

* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Australia's fourth-largest lender, is looking at buying Japan's Tokyo Star Bank or Aozora Bank , the Australian Financial Review said in its Street Talk Column without citing any sources.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)