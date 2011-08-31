(Adds Korea Express and Omega Insurance)

BANGALORE Aug 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A consortium led by CJ Group member companies has cut the acquisition price for South Korea's top logistics company Korea Express Co Ltd by 3 percent, local news outlet MoneyToday said.

* An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance magnate Jack Byrne has emerged as the front-runner to buy Omega Insurance Holdings , the Daily Telegraph reported.

* Luxury-resort operator Kerzner International Holdings Ltd may sell its 50 percent stake in the Atlantis resort in Dubai to raise money to restructure $2.6 billion in mortgage debt coming due next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

* Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of plans to acquire funds from RAB Capital , the Financial Times reported.

* English Premier League soccer champions Manchester United's $1 billion initial public offering in Singapore will use a two-tier share structure, the Financial Times reported.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)