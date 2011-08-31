(Adds Korea Express and Omega Insurance)
BANGALORE Aug 31 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* A consortium led by CJ Group member companies has cut the
acquisition price for South Korea's top logistics company Korea
Express Co Ltd by 3 percent, local news outlet
MoneyToday said.
* An investment group led by the son of U.S. insurance
magnate Jack Byrne has emerged as the front-runner to buy Omega
Insurance Holdings , the Daily Telegraph reported.
* Luxury-resort operator Kerzner International Holdings Ltd
may sell its 50 percent stake in the Atlantis resort in Dubai to
raise money to restructure $2.6 billion in mortgage debt coming
due next week, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
* Hong Kong's billionaire Choi family has backed out of
plans to acquire funds from RAB Capital , the Financial
Times reported.
* English Premier League soccer champions Manchester
United's $1 billion initial public offering in
Singapore will use a two-tier share structure, the Financial
Times reported.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)