BANGALORE, Sept 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change at the professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $4 billion by year-end, local media reported.

* The China Securities Regulatory Commission has urged fund management companies to manage themselves better so they can have a greater influence on pricing of initial public offerings, the China Securities Journal reported.

* Mongolia's government plans to list state-owned Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi in Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator. The company controls one of the world's largest untapped coking coal deposits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.

* U.S. authorities are investigating whether business software maker Oracle Corp's deals in Africa violated federal anti-bribery laws, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; editing by Matt Driskill)