KKR buys 14.1 pct stake in GFK, Dell stake rises to 10.1 pct
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
BANGALORE, Sept 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Top investors in Reed Elsevier are urging another boardroom change at the professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook, controlled by New World Development Co Ltd tycoon Cheng Yu-tung, submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday, aiming to raise up to $4 billion by year-end, local media reported.
* The China Securities Regulatory Commission has urged fund management companies to manage themselves better so they can have a greater influence on pricing of initial public offerings, the China Securities Journal reported.
* Mongolia's government plans to list state-owned Erdenes-Tavan Tolgoi in Hong Kong, London and Ulan Bator. The company controls one of the world's largest untapped coking coal deposits, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the plans.
* U.S. authorities are investigating whether business software maker Oracle Corp's deals in Africa violated federal anti-bribery laws, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
For deals of the day, click on
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; editing by Matt Driskill)
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm GFK , regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival investor Michael Dell.
* Accenture to acquire iDefense Security Intelligence services, a cyber threat intelligence business
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 French retailer Casino Guichard Perrachon & Cie plans to auction off a controlling stake in Brazil-based appliance chain Via Varejo SA in March, although prospects for a buyer are far from certain, given the industry's myriad problems.