(Adds Eli Lilly and Lufthansa)
BANGALORE, Sept 2 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly is in talks to form a
partnership with, and potentially invest in, Turkish
generic-drug company Mustafa Nevzat (MN Pharmaceuticals), the
Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* German airline Lufthansa should consider
investing in TAP, Portugal's troubled state carrier which is
slated for privatisation, the indebted country's prime minister,
Pedro Passos Coelho, was quoted saying in a newspaper.
* GlaxoSmithKline has taken a group of private
equity funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of
the sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, the
Financial Times reported.
* Hostess Brands, a U.S. wholesale baker that emerged from
bankruptcy protection two years ago, has hired restructuring
advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
* Bill Burke and certain other investors have offered Los
Angeles Dodgers baseball team owner Frank McCourt $1.2 billion
for the bankrupt team, a Los Angeles Times report said, citing
two people familiar with the contents of an offer letter.
* China's 'big four' lenders gave out around 140 billion
yuan ($22 billion) in new loans in August, the 21st Century
Business Herald reported, citing sources close to the
state-owned banks.
* American Apparel is in talks to raise as much as
$160 million from several parties, including a private-equity
firm affiliated with Ron Burkle, Bloomberg reported.
Deals of the day:
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Dan Lalor)