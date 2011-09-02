(Adds Eli Lilly and Lufthansa)

BANGALORE, Sept 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly is in talks to form a partnership with, and potentially invest in, Turkish generic-drug company Mustafa Nevzat (MN Pharmaceuticals), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* German airline Lufthansa should consider investing in TAP, Portugal's troubled state carrier which is slated for privatisation, the indebted country's prime minister, Pedro Passos Coelho, was quoted saying in a newspaper.

* GlaxoSmithKline has taken a group of private equity funds and strategic bidders through to a second round of the sale of its non-core over-the-counter products, the Financial Times reported.

* Hostess Brands, a U.S. wholesale baker that emerged from bankruptcy protection two years ago, has hired restructuring advisers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Bill Burke and certain other investors have offered Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team owner Frank McCourt $1.2 billion for the bankrupt team, a Los Angeles Times report said, citing two people familiar with the contents of an offer letter.

* China's 'big four' lenders gave out around 140 billion yuan ($22 billion) in new loans in August, the 21st Century Business Herald reported, citing sources close to the state-owned banks.

* American Apparel is in talks to raise as much as $160 million from several parties, including a private-equity firm affiliated with Ron Burkle, Bloomberg reported.

