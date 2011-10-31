(Adds Arle Capital, MF Global, Warner Music)

* Austrian investor Ronny Pecik confirmed in a newspaper interview that Egypt's Naguib Sawiris was involved in his move to build a stake in Telekom Austria .

* Digicel, the Caribbean and Central America-based mobile phone company run by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, has made an approach about a possible takeover of struggling Irish telecoms group eircom, the Sunday Times said.

* Two large shareholders in G4S -- Artemis and Schroders -- are set to vote against the security firm's 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal for Danish outsourcing firm ISS , the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* France's Suez Environnement plans to sell its Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.

* Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday reported.

* The head of internet, telephone and TV provider Cablecom said he was looking at all options when asked about whether his firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange Switzerland, a unit of France Telecom SA , a newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Arle Capital Partners, the former buyout arm of Candover Investments , has reignited talks to sell Capital Safety Group, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing a deal late Sunday night to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group , the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

* The frontrunner in the sale of British music group EMI's assets, Len Blavatnik's Warner Music Group, has walked away from the auction, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

