(Adds Arle Capital, MF Global, Warner Music)
Oct 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Austrian investor Ronny Pecik confirmed in a newspaper
interview that Egypt's Naguib Sawiris was involved in his move
to build a stake in Telekom Austria .
* Digicel, the Caribbean and Central America-based mobile
phone company run by Irish billionaire Denis O'Brien, has made
an approach about a possible takeover of struggling Irish
telecoms group eircom, the Sunday Times said.
* Two large shareholders in G4S -- Artemis and
Schroders -- are set to vote against the security firm's 5.2
billion pound ($8.4 billion) deal for Danish outsourcing firm
ISS , the Sunday Telegraph reported.
* France's Suez Environnement plans to sell its
Eurawasser unit in a move to exit the German market, German
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday.
* Private equity group CVC Capital Partners has made an
offer for the insurance arm of Royal Bank of Scotland
for about 4 billion pounds ($6.5 billion), the Mail on Sunday
reported.
* The head of internet, telephone and TV provider Cablecom
said he was looking at all options when asked about whether his
firm might buy mobile phone provider Orange Switzerland, a unit
of France Telecom SA , a newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Arle Capital Partners, the former buyout arm of Candover
Investments , has reignited talks to sell Capital Safety
Group, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing a deal late
Sunday night to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as
soon as Monday and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group
, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person familiar
with the matter.
* The frontrunner in the sale of British music group EMI's
assets, Len Blavatnik's Warner Music Group, has walked away from
the auction, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
