Nov 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Founders of Hexaware Technologies , along with private equity investor General Atlantic, are looking to sell their stake in the company, the Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.

* Finnish forest company Stora Enso is considering a major investment in a new cartonboard mill in southern China, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Monday.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)