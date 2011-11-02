Nov 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* U.S. energy company Marathon Oil Corp may sell a
stake in its Angolan operations for as much as $800 million,
Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the process.
* The chief executive of G4S , Nick Buckles, said in
an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday that he
"misread the markets" following the collapse of his proposed
merger with unlisted ISS.
* A public-private fund that will acquire the small and
midsize-LCD operations of Toshiba Corp , Hitachi Ltd
and Sony Corp will also buy a Panasonic Corp
factory for about 20 billion yen ($255.5 million), the
Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.
* German retailer Metro has drawn a bid for its
Kaufhof department store chain from Greek shipping investor
George Economou, a German newspaper reported, citing sources.
* Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, has boosted investment in Egypt despite the country's
political turmoil and is now eyeing the acquisition of an oil
services firm, its chief executive said in remarks published on
Tuesday.
* Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is buying a stake of up to
6 percent in telecoms group Rostelecom from Yevgeny
Yurchenko, one of its biggest minority shareholders, Kommersant
reported.
