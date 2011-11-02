Nov 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* U.S. energy company Marathon Oil Corp may sell a stake in its Angolan operations for as much as $800 million, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the process.

* The chief executive of G4S , Nick Buckles, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday that he "misread the markets" following the collapse of his proposed merger with unlisted ISS.

* A public-private fund that will acquire the small and midsize-LCD operations of Toshiba Corp , Hitachi Ltd and Sony Corp will also buy a Panasonic Corp factory for about 20 billion yen ($255.5 million), the Japanese business daily The Nikkei said.

* German retailer Metro has drawn a bid for its Kaufhof department store chain from Greek shipping investor George Economou, a German newspaper reported, citing sources.

* Abraaj Capital, the Middle East's largest private equity firm, has boosted investment in Egypt despite the country's political turmoil and is now eyeing the acquisition of an oil services firm, its chief executive said in remarks published on Tuesday.

* Russian tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is buying a stake of up to 6 percent in telecoms group Rostelecom from Yevgeny Yurchenko, one of its biggest minority shareholders, Kommersant reported.

