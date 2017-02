Nov 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Beverage and snack company PepsiCo Inc will buy Mabel, one of Brazil's biggest cookie and cracker makers, outbidding international rivals competing to expand in the fast-growing domestic consumer market, a local newspaper said on Wednesday.

* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its Hong Kong listing plan in a bid to meet capital requirements from changes in mainland monetary policy, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

For deals of the day, click on

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)