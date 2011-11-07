(Adds EDF and Indian public-sector listings)

Nov 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* French utility EDF is to raise its stake in its energy services joint venture with Veolia to 50 percent, from 34 percent, according to French newspaper Les Echos.

* The Indian government is discussing the listing of four public-sector general insurance companies on the stock market, the Times of India reported on Monday.

* Bank of America Corp may further reduce its stake in China Construction Bank Corp , the South China Morning Post reported, after the U.S. bank cut its holding by half in August.

* Tokyo Stock Exchange and Osaka Securities Exchange are in the final stages of talks to merge with the aim of combining forces in the autumn of 2012, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

* Swiss private bank Julius Baer has raised its bid for unlisted Rabobank's stake in Swiss bank Sarasin and is now making an all-cash offer, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the matter.

* The bidder for Irish food group Greencore has been revealed as U.S. private equity company Clayton Dubilier & Rice according to a report in the Sunday Times.

* Fast Retailing Co , Asia's largest clothing chain, is interested in buying a larger rival in the United States or Europe as a stronger yen has boosted the Japanese company's purchasing power, Bloomberg said.

* Santander , the biggest bank of the euro zone, filed a lower-than-expected offer to buy an 80 percent stake in Belgian lender KBC's Polish unit, Kredyt Bank , daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita quoted unnamed sources on Saturday as saying.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)