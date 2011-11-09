Nov 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Endemol, the Dutch TV production company, and its lenders
are set to rebuff recent approaches for the television
production group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* Ally Financial Inc , the U.S. auto and mortgage
lender, is considering putting its Residential Capital LLC
(ResCap) mortgage-lending unit into bankruptcy protection, the
Wall Street Journal reported on its website.
* Yelp, which runs a website for online reviews, has picked
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc as the lead
underwriters for an IPO that would value the company at up to $2
billion, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)