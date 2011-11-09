Nov 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Endemol, the Dutch TV production company, and its lenders are set to rebuff recent approaches for the television production group, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Ally Financial Inc , the U.S. auto and mortgage lender, is considering putting its Residential Capital LLC (ResCap) mortgage-lending unit into bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.

* Yelp, which runs a website for online reviews, has picked Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc as the lead underwriters for an IPO that would value the company at up to $2 billion, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)