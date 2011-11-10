BRIEF-Co-Op Group announces new CEO
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Nov 10 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:
* MF Global Holdings Ltd sold $1.5 billion of its European sovereign debt holdings before the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website.
For deals of the day, click on
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Co-Op Group announces appointment of Steve Murrells to succeed Richard Pennycook as Group CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Acquires Lewis & Associates Insurance Brokers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)