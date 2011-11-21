Nov 21The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* European publishing group Mecom is in talks to sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, for 1.6 billion Norwegian Kroner ($278 million) to local media group A-pressen, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Diamond miner Koidu Holdings is expected to raise up to $400 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the first quarter of next year, becoming the first African company to list in the territory, the Ming Pao Daily reported on Monday.

* Kazakh oil and gas producer Zhaikmunai has signalled its intention to seek a full London listing that would qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index of mid-cap companies, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* The Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF Global Holdings Ltd has been shut down by the administrator Deloitte after no buyers could be found, the Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)