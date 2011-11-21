Nov 21The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* European publishing group Mecom is in talks to
sell Edda Media, its Norwegian business, for 1.6 billion
Norwegian Kroner ($278 million) to local media group A-pressen,
the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Diamond miner Koidu Holdings is expected to raise up to
$400 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering in the first
quarter of next year, becoming the first African company to list
in the territory, the Ming Pao Daily reported on
Monday.
* Kazakh oil and gas producer Zhaikmunai has
signalled its intention to seek a full London listing that would
qualify it for entry into the FTSE 250 index of mid-cap
companies, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
* The Australian arm of collapsed U.S. futures broker MF
Global Holdings Ltd has been shut down by the
administrator Deloitte after no buyers could be found, the
Australian newspaper reported on Saturday.
