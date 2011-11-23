Nov 23The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Online luxury clothing retailer Gilt Groupe plans to
launch an initial public offering late next year or possibly in
2013, the company's chief executive told the Financial Times.
* Nomura Holdings plans to sell some domestic
businesses, including its real estate arm, as Japan's top
brokerage rushes to raise cash in an ailing stock market, the
Financial Times said.
* Malaysia's Alliance Financial Group Bhd and
Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd may combine some of their
units, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.
* Dreamworks Animation SKG Inc, the producer of hit
movies like "Kung Fu Panda," is in talks to set up a joint
venture animation studio in Shanghai as early as January next
year, to produce animation and design theme parks, Caijing
Magazine reported, quoting government sources.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)