Nov 25

* Air Berlin, Germany's second largest airline behind Lufthansa is looking for a partner, with its new chief executive holding talks with several potential interested parties, a German daily said on Thursday, citing sources.

* Financial group Hwang-DBS (Malaysia) Bhd has not considered a merger with Alliance Financial Group Bhd, a senior executive of Hwang-DBS told the Business Times newspaper, quashing media speculation about such a move being imminent.

* Codelco has signaled it is willing to come to a financial settlement with Anglo American in a spat over a prized mine in Chile, but the state copper producer said any deal would not come cheap, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp has bought out a Brazilian grain port operator, as it looks to quadruple grain exports, the Nikkei business daily said.

