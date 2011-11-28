(Adds Asco Group)
BANGALORE Nov 28 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm Doughty Hanson has agreed to buy Asco
Group, the fast-growing oil and gas logistics business, for 250
million pounds ($387 million) from rival Phoenix Equity
Partners, the Financial Times reported.
* CapitaLand, Southeast Asia's largest property
developer, may place its $5.3 billion projects in China into a
real estate investment trust (REIT), Singapore's Straits Times
newspaper reported on Monday, quoting a senior executive of the
company.
* BNP Paribas, France's No. 1 bank, may sell a
private-equity portfolio worth more than $700 million, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Akamai Technologies, which helps companies
improve website performance, is in talks to buy its smaller
Israeli rival Cotendo for more than $300 million, the Calcalist
financial daily reported.
* Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of
Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm
reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro, he was
quoted as saying in German media over the weekend.
* Australian carrier Qantas is set to shelve plans
for a new premium airline in Asia as global economic turmoil
shakes management confidence in the project, the Australian
Financial review reported.
* Swiss private bank Sarasin saw a drop in net new money as
a result of uncertainty about who would snap up Dutch
cooperative Rabobank's majority stake in the bank,
Sarasin's chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in BangaloreEditing by Dan
Lalor)