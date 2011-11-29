BANGALORE Nov 29 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Facebook Inc is considering going public between April and
June 2012 with a valuation of more than $100 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* China Everbright Bank Co Ltd has revived its
Hong Kong listing plan and has submitted an application to the
stock exchange with a scaled-down offering of HK$15 billion
($1.9 billion), the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.
