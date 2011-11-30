BRIEF-CyrusOne announces transaction to acquire two data centers from Sentinel Data Centers
BANGALORE Nov 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* India's Reliance Industries plans to raise more than $1 billion in foreign currency convertible bonds next month, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed senior official at a bank with knowledge of the issue.
* Billionaire philanthropist and investor George Soros may invest at least $50 million to subscribe for shares in the initial public offering of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, Ming Pao Daily News reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the deal.
* South Korea's Hana Financial Group is likely to cut its 4.4 trillion won ($3.8 billion) acquisition of Korea Exchange Bank by around 7 percent and reach a final agreement with Lone Star this week, a media report said.
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Investment fund Primestone Capital has raised its stake in German research firm GfK to 5 percent from 3.21 percent, GfK said in a statement on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Cavendish Asset Management said it "strongly urges" shareholders in the North Sea oil producer to reject a $524 million offer from Delek Group to buy 80 percent of Ithaca's equity it does not already own.