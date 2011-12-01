BANGALORE Dec 1 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* The Bank of Spain and Spain's state-backed bank
restructuring FROB fund are set to decide as early as Friday
whether Banco de Sabadell can buy Caja de Ahorros del
Mediterraneo (CAM), the Financial Times reported on Thursday,
citing people involved in the negotiations.
* CME Group Inc, operator of the world's leading
energy, grains and precious metals markets, is in talks with
China's securities regulator to enter the mainland's financial
derivatives market, the official China Daily reported on
Thursday.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)