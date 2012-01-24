(Adds Premier Foods, Svyaznoy, Elpida and PGNiG)
* Bank of America Corp could cut as much as $3
billion in annual expenses in the second phase of its efficiency
program, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
* Premier Foods has kicked off the sale of Sarson's
Vinegar and is accelerating the disposal process on Hartleys
Jams as it strives to secure new loan terms with its bankers by
the end of March, the Financial Times reported.
* Russian handset retailer Svyaznoy recently mandated
Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisenbank to sell a third of the business
for around $300 million, the Kommersant newspaper reported on
Tuesday citing sources.
* Japan's Elpida Memory is in talks to merge with
U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology
, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the
memory chip makers battle a weak market and well-funded South
Korean rivals.
* Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG could take part in
the thus far ineffective privatisation of the country's No.2 oil
refiner Lotos, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported
on Tuesday without naming its sources.
