* Bank of America Corp could cut as much as $3 billion in annual expenses in the second phase of its efficiency program, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

* Premier Foods has kicked off the sale of Sarson's Vinegar and is accelerating the disposal process on Hartleys Jams as it strives to secure new loan terms with its bankers by the end of March, the Financial Times reported.

* Russian handset retailer Svyaznoy recently mandated Deutsche Bank and Raiffeisenbank to sell a third of the business for around $300 million, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources.

* Japan's Elpida Memory is in talks to merge with U.S. firm Micron Technology and Taiwan's Nanya Technology , the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the memory chip makers battle a weak market and well-funded South Korean rivals.

* Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG could take part in the thus far ineffective privatisation of the country's No.2 oil refiner Lotos, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Tuesday without naming its sources.

