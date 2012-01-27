BANGALORE Jan 27The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz is selling Britain's largest portfolio of ground rents for 3 billion pounds ($4.71 billion) in a deal that will give the buyer control over the freeholds of 250,000 UK homes, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* NYSE Euronext's attempted merger with Deutsche Boerse was "misjudged," its chief executive, Duncan Niederauer, told the Financial Times on Friday.

* France's largest bank, BNP Paribas, is aiming to dispose of up to $11 billion of loans to oil and gas companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Compiled by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)