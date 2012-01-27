US STOCKS-Dow on track to break its 10-day record run
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
BANGALORE Jan 27The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Property tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz is selling Britain's largest portfolio of ground rents for 3 billion pounds ($4.71 billion) in a deal that will give the buyer control over the freeholds of 250,000 UK homes, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* NYSE Euronext's attempted merger with Deutsche Boerse was "misjudged," its chief executive, Duncan Niederauer, told the Financial Times on Friday.
* France's largest bank, BNP Paribas, is aiming to dispose of up to $11 billion of loans to oil and gas companies, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TORONTO, Feb 24 Canada's main stock index hit a two-week low in Friday, extending its pullback from a record high in a broad-based sell-off that included losses for its heavyweight energy and financial services groups as oil prices fell.
Feb 23 Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp said on Thursday it had raised its stake in specialty metals maker Arconic Inc to about 13 percent and stepped up pressure for the ouster of Chief Executive Klaus Kleinfeld.