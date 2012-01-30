(Adds HgCapital)

BANGALORE Jan 30The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Facebook plans to file documents as early as Wednesday for a highly anticipated IPO that will value the world's largest social network at between $75 billion and $100 billion, the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Friday.

* Swiss engineering company ABB was near an agreement on Sunday to acquire US manufacturer Thomas & Betts Corp for about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Global distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star has submitted a bid to buy 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)of property loans linked to the wealth management unit of defunct lender Anglo Irish Bank, the Sunday Times reported.

* The break-up of Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin, involved in a row with US authorities over tax cheats, became necessary when clients pulled 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.35 billion) of wealth, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing unspecified sources.

* Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE'S sports car business at an extraordinary meeting on February 14, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.

* Genworth Financial Inc is close to appointing joint lead managers for its planned A$800 million ($850 million) float of its Australian lenders mortgage insurance business, the Australian Financial Review said on Monday.

* Mid-market private equity firm HgCapital is looking to sell SHL, the largest private employer of business psychologists in the world, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Olam International, an integrated supply chain manager and processor of agricultural products and food ingredients, may invest up to $500 million in Russia's dairy sector, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.

* Deutsche Bank is preparing to launch a fund to buy investors' damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed to recover since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* JFE Holdings Inc and IHI Corp have reached a basic agreement to merge their shipbuilding business in October to better compete with Chinese and Korean rivals, broadcaster NHK said on Monday.

For Deals of the day click on For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)