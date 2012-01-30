(Adds HgCapital)
BANGALORE Jan 30The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Facebook plans to file documents as early as Wednesday for
a highly anticipated IPO that will value the world's largest
social network at between $75 billion and $100 billion, the Wall
Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying on Friday.
* Swiss engineering company ABB was near an
agreement on Sunday to acquire US manufacturer Thomas & Betts
Corp for about $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Global distressed debt and equity investor Lone Star has
submitted a bid to buy 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion)of
property loans linked to the wealth management unit of defunct
lender Anglo Irish Bank, the Sunday Times reported.
* The break-up of Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin, involved
in a row with US authorities over tax cheats, became necessary
when clients pulled 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.35 billion) of
wealth, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday, citing
unspecified sources.
* Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss
plans to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE'S
sports car business at an extraordinary meeting on
February 14, German magazine Der Spiegel reported.
* Genworth Financial Inc is close to appointing joint
lead managers for its planned A$800 million ($850 million) float
of its Australian lenders mortgage insurance business, the
Australian Financial Review said on Monday.
* Mid-market private equity firm HgCapital is looking
to sell SHL, the largest private employer of business
psychologists in the world, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
* Olam International, an integrated supply chain
manager and processor of agricultural products and food
ingredients, may invest up to $500 million in Russia's dairy
sector, the business daily Vedomosti reported on Monday.
* Deutsche Bank is preparing to launch a fund to
buy investors' damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed
to recover since the financial crisis, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
* JFE Holdings Inc and IHI Corp have
reached a basic agreement to merge their shipbuilding business
in October to better compete with Chinese and Korean rivals,
broadcaster NHK said on Monday.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)