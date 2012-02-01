(Adds MF Global and DKSH)

BANGALORE Feb 1 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Japan's Panasonic Corp and South Korea's Samsung Electronics have each decided to propose capital ties with disgraced medical equipment maker Olympus Corp , the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Gina Rinehart, Australia's richest woman, is seeking to increase her stake in the nation's largest private media group Fairfax Holdings, newspapers reported on Wednesday.

* U.S. investigating authorities have traced more than 90 percent of the customer money which disappeared from MF Global around the time of its bankruptcy, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the investigation.

* Swiss outsourcing company DKSH is preparing to list on the Zurich stock exchange and the Asia-focussed firm has picked bank UBS as lead manager, Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger reported on Wednesday. For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)