BANGALORE Feb 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Glencore International is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata in a deal that may value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion), Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the plan.

* Gerdau SA , the world's second-biggest maker of long steel products, plans to sell 40 percent of its mining unit for about $2.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm TPG Capital is in discussions with a syndicate of banks to fund a takeover bid for Australian underwear manufacturer Pacific Brands, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday without citing sources.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)