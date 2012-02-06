BANGALORE Feb 6 The following corporate
* China's securities watchdog may launch a junk bond market
as early as this month or next, the China Business News, a
Shanghai-based daily, reported.
* Spanish bank Sabadell has begun sounding out
investors about a rights issue worth up to 1.2 billion euros
($1.57 billion), the Financial Times said.
* Commodities trader Glencore International is set
to offer a bigger than expected premium to seal its proposed $88
billion merger with global miner Xstrata Plc, the
Financial Times said.
* French mutual insurer Groupama's Acto fund has
mandated investment bank Lazard to sell its 55 percent stake in
holiday company Belambra, French business daily Les Echos said.
