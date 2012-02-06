BANGALORE Feb 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* China's securities watchdog may launch a junk bond market as early as this month or next, the China Business News, a Shanghai-based daily, reported.

* Spanish bank Sabadell has begun sounding out investors about a rights issue worth up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.57 billion), the Financial Times said.

* Commodities trader Glencore International is set to offer a bigger than expected premium to seal its proposed $88 billion merger with global miner Xstrata Plc, the Financial Times said.

* French mutual insurer Groupama's Acto fund has mandated investment bank Lazard to sell its 55 percent stake in holiday company Belambra, French business daily Les Echos said.

