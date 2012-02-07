(Corrects dateline, adds named item code, no change to text)
BANGALORE Feb 7 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Deutsche Bank is expected to cut down the list
of about a dozen banks and investors vying for its asset
management business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall
Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
* The California State Teachers' Retirement System will
invest $500 million in infrastructure assets, the Wall Street
Journal said, citing officials of the second-largest U.S. public
pension fund.
* The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has invited five
banks to bid for mortgage bonds of insurer American
International Group, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* China may launch a junk-bond market as early as this month
or next, local media said, a move that could expand access to
credit for small, private firms now largely shut out of China's
state-dominated financial system.
