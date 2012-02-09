(Adds Harbinger hedge fund)

* Philip Falcone's Harbinger hedge fund is paying a 15 percent interest rate for a $190 million loan, almost triple what the riskiest corporate borrowers pay, Bloomberg said, citing two people with knowledge of the loan.

* Blackstone Group LP and an energy company it invested in raised $1 billion from commercial banks to develop shale fields in south Texas, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Luxury department store chain Barneys New York Inc has hired a prominent bankruptcy and restructuring firm to help it with debts due this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Poland's state-owned and third-largest utility Enea will likely merge with domestic peer Energa once the government scraps a deal to sell Energa to the country's power champion PGE, the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Thursday.

* The United States Department of Justice is likely to clear Google Inc's buy of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc as early as next week, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said its takeover bid for natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd is "reasonable" and it is not looking to sweeten the offer, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Thursday.

* The CME Group Inc may sell most of its lease in the Chicago Board of Trade building for about $150-$180 million to a group of buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported.

