(Adds Aer Lingus)
BANGALORE Feb 10 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad is interested in holding talks with
the Irish government over the sale of its 25 percent stake in
Aer Lingus, the Middle East airline's Chief Executive
James Hogan told the Irish Independent newspaper.
* A merger between Russian Presidential hopeful Mikhail
Prokhorov's Polyus Gold and rival Polymetal
is not imminent after recent talks between core shareholders
broke down, sources close to both firms told Russia's Vedomosti.
* Edinburgh Woollen Mill has pulled out of the bidding for
Peacocks, putting the Pakistani textile billionaire
Alshair Fiyaz in a leading position to buy the failed fashion
chain, The Guardian reported in its online edition, citing
sources close to the talk.
Deals of the day:
(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill, Dan Lalor and Mark Potter)