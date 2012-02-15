BANGALORE Feb 15The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with healthcare and life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.

* Indian carrier Jet Airways has sought government help to secure additional working capital loans from banks and an extended credit period from state-run oil marketing companies, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)