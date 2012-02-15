Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BANGALORE Feb 15The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* New York Life Insurance Co is in talks to sell its stake in a joint-venture with healthcare and life insurance company Max India, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday citing an unnamed source.
* Indian carrier Jet Airways has sought government help to secure additional working capital loans from banks and an extended credit period from state-run oil marketing companies, the Times of India reported on Wednesday.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)