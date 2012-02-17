BANGALORE Feb 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Malaysia's No.2 lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian equity operations for $50 million, the Edge reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

* China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd will revive its $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering in the second quarter, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources close to the deal.

* Carlyle Group is exploring the sale of its more than $300 million stake in mid-sized Taiwanese lender Ta Chong Bank Ltd, sources said on Friday, joining other private equity firms in a long-awaited exit from the Taiwan financial market.

* The Carlyle Group is looking to raise $10 billion for its next North American private equity fund, Fortune magazine said in a report on its website.

* NYSE Euronext and CME Group have submitted bids for the London Metal Exchange, valuing it at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Financial Times reported.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)