* Malaysia's No.2 lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd,
is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian equity
operations for $50 million, the Edge reported on Friday, citing
a source familiar with the matter.
* China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd will revive
its $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering in the second quarter,
the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources
close to the deal.
* Carlyle Group is exploring the sale of its more
than $300 million stake in mid-sized Taiwanese lender Ta Chong
Bank Ltd, sources said on Friday, joining other
private equity firms in a long-awaited exit from the Taiwan
financial market.
* The Carlyle Group is looking to raise $10 billion
for its next North American private equity fund, Fortune
magazine said in a report on its website.
* NYSE Euronext and CME Group have submitted
bids for the London Metal Exchange, valuing it at up to 1
billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Financial Times reported.
