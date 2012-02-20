PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 14
BANGALORE Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Pfizer Inc plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* German utility E.ON is willing to sell minority stakes in its offshore wind parks and is holding preliminary talks with interested parties, a German newspaper quoted the head of its renewable operations as saying.
* The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
* Williams-Sonoma Inc - Co and Hyundai Livart Furniture Co Ltd announce strategic franchise agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: