* PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's no. 2 car maker, said it is in talks over potential cooperations and alliances but did not name its possible partners, after media reports said it was in advanced discussions with General Motors.

* India's State Bank of India has decided on a 16.5 billion rupee ($334.6 million) loan package to help troubled Kingfisher Airlines overcome a cash crunch, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

* China's four biggest state-owned banks extended about 70 billion yuan ($11.1 billion) in new local-currency loans from Feb. 1-19, suggesting a big drop in lending, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Wednesday.

* IL&FS Investment Managers, the private equity arm of IL&FS, is in advanced talks to pick up the Hershey Company's 51 percent stake in its joint venture with the Godrej Group, the Economic Times newspaper said.

* Reliance Brands, part of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries, has signed an equal joint venture with Iconix Brand Group of the U.S. to acquire the rights of 20 lifestyle brands in India, the Times of India newspaper reported.

* The Obama administration will propose slashing the top income tax rate for corporations to 28 percent from the current 35 percent, as part of a corporate tax reform plan that is set to be announced on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said.

