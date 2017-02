BANGALORE Feb 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co bought Brazil's Veloce Logistica SA for 4.7 billion yen ($58.5 million) to expand into the South American country's auto parts distribution business, the Nikkei said.

(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)