Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations

By Julia Edwards Ainsley WASHINGTON, Feb 18 The Department of Homeland Security has prepared new guidance for immigration agents aimed at speeding up deportations by denying asylum claims earlier in the process. The new guidelines, contained in a draft memo dated February 17 but not yet sent to field offices, directs agents to only pass applicants who have a good chance of ultimately getting asylum, but does not give specific criteria for establishing credible fear of pe