BRIEF-New York Times Company reports nominations for board of directors
* The New York Times Company announces nominations for board of directors
BANGALORE Feb 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and gas distribution company GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion in a combined bid to acquire British group Cove Energy, the Times of India reported.
* VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, plans to raise $2 billion this year selling bonds overseas, a state-run news website reported.
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million
* CBOE Holdings' acquisition of Bats Global Markets expected to close February 28