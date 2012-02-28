(Adds VietinBank)

BANGALORE Feb 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* The overseas investment arm of Indian oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and gas distribution company GAIL India plan to offer $2 billion in a combined bid to acquire British group Cove Energy, the Times of India reported.

* VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender by assets, plans to raise $2 billion this year selling bonds overseas, a state-run news website reported.

Deals of the day: (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Dan Lalor)