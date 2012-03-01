(Adds Tata Communications, Sara Lee Corp)
BANGALORE, March 1 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Tokyo Electric Power Co has agreed to sell its
employee benefit subsidiary to Nippon General Food for about 4
billion yen ($49.42 million) to secure funds to cover
compensation payouts for the nuclear disaster, the Nikkei
reported.
* British bank HSBC is close to a $1
billion sale of its general insurance operations to AXA
and QBE, Sky News reported on Wednesday.
* Daiichi Sankyo Co, Japan's No.3 drugmaker, will
tie up with Britain's pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc
to bring new products to the Japanese market, the Nikkei
reported.
* Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, backed by China's fourth-largest
carrier, Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, has threatened to
cancel an aircraft order with Airbus, underlining
growing tensions between China and the European Union over the
EU's emissions trading scheme, the South China Morning Post.
* China's Industrial Bank Co Ltd aims to raise
at least 25 billion yuan ($3.97 billion) selling shares to
institutional investors including the People's Insurance Co
(Group) of China Ltd and China Tobacco, the 21st Century
Business Herald reported on Thursday, citing unidentified
sources.
* India's Tata Communications Ltd is preparing to
bid for Cable & Wireless Worldwide Plc, the Times of
India reported on Thursday, in what would be the biggest British
acquisition by an Indian firm since Tata Motors bought Jaguar
Land Rover.
* Sara Lee Corp will say it intends to launch an
initial public offering (IPO) of its coffee and tea business in
Amsterdam, the Dutch daily Het Financieele Dagblad reported on
Thursday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)