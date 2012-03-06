(Adds Uniqa)

BANGALORE, March 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Bank of China sees its non-performing loan ratio for local government financing platforms to be less than 1 percent, and does not foresee widespread defaults on such loans, the Shanghai Securities News reported, quoting the lender's chairman.

* Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to buy out minority shareholders at several units in eastern Europe in an exercise that will cost at least 100 million euros ($132 million), media reported its chief executive as saying.

Deals of the day: (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dan Lalor)