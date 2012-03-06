BRIEF-TRADE DESK LAUNCHES FOLLOW-ON OFFERING
* TRADE DESK INC - ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF A FOLLOW-ON OFFERING OF 5 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK BY CERTAIN SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Uniqa)
BANGALORE, March 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Bank of China sees its non-performing loan ratio for local government financing platforms to be less than 1 percent, and does not foresee widespread defaults on such loans, the Shanghai Securities News reported, quoting the lender's chairman.
* Austrian insurer Uniqa plans to buy out minority shareholders at several units in eastern Europe in an exercise that will cost at least 100 million euros ($132 million), media reported its chief executive as saying.
Deals of the day: (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Dan Lalor)
* General Dynamics wins $155 million enterprise communications contract from Defense Intelligence Agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.27 pct (Updates to late afternoon)