Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
BANGALORE, March 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange plans to seek a capital and business alliance with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world's biggest futures exchange, the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.
* Norway's Statoil is the frontrunner to buy the Brazilian business of oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp for about $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Feb 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:
* NFP acquires McLaughlin & Smoak LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: