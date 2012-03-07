BANGALORE, March 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange plans to seek a capital and business alliance with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the world's biggest futures exchange, the Asahi newspaper said on Wednesday.

* Norway's Statoil is the frontrunner to buy the Brazilian business of oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp for about $3 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

