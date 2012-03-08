BRIEF-Ethicon announces agreement to acquire Torax Medical
* financial terms of transaction have not been disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, March 8 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:
* Bayer AG and Novartis AG are in various stages in bidding for Pfizer Inc's animal-health unit, according to news reports on Wednesday.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A Friday -source (Adds Bain as 3rd bidder from sources, shares)
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share