(Adds General Motors/Fiat)

BANGALORE, March 9 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:

* Britain's Co-Op has been delayed in its bid to buy 630 branches from Lloyds, as the mutual group attempts a radical shake-up of its board, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* General Motors and Italian carmaker Fiat talked briefly about merging their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Urquhart and Jon Loades-Carter)